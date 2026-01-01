HW Media is the parent company of
The information platform for housing finance and real estate professionals.
HousingWire combines journalism, proprietary data and industry connections under one brand, serving mortgage, real estate and homebuilding professionals, policymakers and regulators.Visit HousingWire
The problem we solve
Housing professionals make high-stakes decisions — where to grow, how to compete, who to recruit, where the market is headed — on information that is lagging, fragmented and rarely comparable.
See the market as it is
Active inventory and demand signals weeks ahead of public data, alongside coverage of the people and companies moving the market.
Know where you stand
Verified performance benchmarks that make agents, brokerages and lenders genuinely comparable across the market.
Act with confidence
Editorial, research and client-ready education that turn raw signal into decisions, and into conversations that close.
The result is a source of record professionals return to daily.
Our businesses
Two operating segments on one data and product architecture, all under the HousingWire brand.
HousingWire Information Services
Reaching, informing and convening housing professionals at scale.
Editorial, newsletters and member content from the HousingWire newsroom.
Membership platform combining research, content and proprietary data.
Proprietary datasets licensed to enterprise customers.
2,200 annual attendees across owned conferences, including 1,000 top-level executives and policymakers at The Gathering.
Recognition programs for the leaders and companies shaping housing.
Sponsored programs that reach HousingWire’s professional audience.
HousingWire Solutions
Analyzed data, benchmarks and tools for agents, brokerages and lenders.
In the room
HousingWire events convene the executives, operators and producers who run the housing economy.
Track record
- 2016Platform investment
HousingWire HW Media formed to own and operate HousingWire.
- 2020Acquisition
RealTrends Rankings and verified benchmarks.Launch
HousingWire Membership Launched HousingWire Membership.
- 2021Acquisition
Reverse Mortgage Daily Vertical media.
- 2022Acquisition
Altos Research Proprietary housing data.
- 2024Launch
The Gathering and HW Summits Inaugural event year.Minority investment
MLO Force Continuing education.
- 2025Acquisition
The Builder’s Daily Vertical media.
- 2026Acquisition
Keeping Current Matters Agent subscription platform.
Every business we add and product we launch is integrated into HousingWire: one shared corporate brand, one strategy, complementary products and a single data and content architecture. Each acquisition strengthens the platform instead of running beside it.
Leadership
Clayton Collins
Chief Executive Officer
Led the acquisition of HousingWire in 2016 and has driven business growth and strategy since. Prior M&A banking at RBC Capital Markets; retail banking and marketing management at Citibank.
Diego Sanchez
President, HousingWire Information Services
Joined in 2018 and now leads the Information Services business. Earlier roles across digital media and banking at Rodale, Microsoft and Credit Suisse.
Mark Adams
EVP & GM, HousingWire Solutions
Joined in 2017 and now runs the Solutions business, bringing deep M&A integration expertise. Background at CMG Financial, MetLife Home Loans and Bank of America.