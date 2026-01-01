The problem we solve

Housing professionals make high-stakes decisions — where to grow, how to compete, who to recruit, where the market is headed — on information that is lagging, fragmented and rarely comparable.

See the market as it is Active inventory and demand signals weeks ahead of public data, alongside coverage of the people and companies moving the market. Know where you stand Verified performance benchmarks that make agents, brokerages and lenders genuinely comparable across the market. Act with confidence Editorial, research and client-ready education that turn raw signal into decisions, and into conversations that close.

The result is a source of record professionals return to daily.